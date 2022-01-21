LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a business school where it's all about Taco Bell, and it's right here in Louisville.
Taco Bell is starting a business school for those wanting to learn how to run a franchise. It will be based in at the Louisville home of its parent, Yum! Brands.
It's working with the University of Louisville as an accredited program. The business boot camp will teach critical business operations, entrepreneurship, financing, marketing and other skills.
The first class starts next month.
