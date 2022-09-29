LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is searching for a new member for its board of directors.
TARC Board of Directors Chair John Launius accepted a new position that requires him to resign from the board, according to a news release. He opted to resign to avoid conflict with his new position as vice president and director of economic development for One Southern Indiana.
"John has been a tremendous asset to TARC throughout his tenure on the board, particularly in supporting TARC’s COVID response and providing sound fiscal and programmatic oversight during a time of reduced ridership and revenue," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release Thursday.
The board is made up of eight community members who are responsible for managing, controlling and conducting the business activities and affairs of TARC.
