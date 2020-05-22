LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting next Wednesday, passengers that use TARC3 will be required to wear face coverings.
TARC3 Paratransit Service provides transportation for people with disabilities who cannot use regular bus service.
According to a news release, the new policy is in accordance with guidelines with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It takes effect May 27 and will continue until further notice.
Acceptable face coverings include cloth, bandannas, scarves or masks. Coverings should be secured over the nose and mouth and fit appropriately. Cloth or medical masks are acceptable, as well as homemade face coverings using household items.
Children under 2 do not need to wear a face covering. People with breathing issues are also exempt from the new rule.
