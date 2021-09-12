LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Target is holding its car seat trade-in event again.
Families whose children have outgrown their car seat can take it to Target for a 20% off coupon to buy a new one.
The coupon is also good for other items such as strollers, high chairs and rockers.
The trade-in event started Sunday and will run through Sept. 25. Target said it will take any car seat, even if they're damaged.
The coupons are good through Oct. 2.
For more information and to find a participating store near you, click here.
