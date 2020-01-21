(FOX NEWS) -- A Target customer's attempt to publicly shame a store manager over her refusal to sell him a mispriced electronic toothbrush has backfired after sympathizers raised over $30,000 for her.
The incident began Friday when David Leavitt, whose Twitter biography said he is an award-winning journalist with bylines for multiple media outlets, tried purchasing an Oral B Pro 5000 electric toothbrush that was marked for sale for $.01 at the Swanesa, Mass., store, Fox News reported, based on an article in The Herald News.
Leavitt tweeted that a store manager named Tori refused to sell him the item for the displayed price, prompting him to call the police.
He then posted that the police said he would need to sue Target and that they would make him a report to take to court. Leavitt had 210,000 followers as of Monday.
The police verified @target displayed the price of toothbrush for $0.01 The store manager Tori refused to sell me the toothbrush for displayed price. The police said I need to sue them and that they are making me a verified report take to court @BBBConnection @AskTarget— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020
In one tweet after the viral incident, Leavitt said he could not afford to go to the dentist in three years.
"So yes I wanted a good toothbrush and was thrilled to see such an amazing prize on an @OralB but @target refused to honor it and now I have to take them to court," he posted.
Corporations like @target are not above the law. The police officer told me they’d testify that they saw the price and that the manager wouldn’t sell me the item for the price listed.— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020
The tweetstorm led to the manager, identified by the newspaper as Tori Perrotti, being referred to on social media as #TargetTori. While several thousand Twitter users liked Leavitt's initial tweet, others sympathized with Perrotti.
A GoFundMe was created for her and has raised nearly $30,600 as of Monday night.
"Harassed this Target employee over an electric toothbrush, and then blasted her on Twitter to his 215k followers," the page read. "Lets send her on a vacation."
In one photo, Perrotti is seen holding a paper that read: “Thank you for your kindness!"
In a statement to the paper, a Target spokesperson said the company is "grateful for the hard work our team members put in each day to serve our guests in our stores."
"We're working closely with our store team on this and appreciate the messages of support the team has received from guests," the spokesperson added.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.