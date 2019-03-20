LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man at the helm of the Louisville Orchestra will be around for years to come.
Teddy Abrams has signed a new five-year contract. Normally, music directors sign a three deal, but the organization says it has confidence in Abrams' direction and vision.
Abrams says one of his main goals is to continue building relationships with the community by playing music ranging from classical and jazz to rock and rap.
"Welcome all. Play music [that] addresses and connects all people in your community. It's not limited to the people that already know and love it. It really is for absolutely everyone," he says.
Abrams was first hired in 2014 as the youngest conductor ever given the position with a major orchestra. The new contract means he will be in Louisville at least through the 2024-2025 season.
The orchestra also introduced Robery Massey as its new CEO.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.