LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, said it plans to open its first Kentucky location in Louisville.
While the address isn't known yet, Ellie Diagnostics is expected to serve as the company's national hub and create up to 100 full-time jobs.
“I would like to welcome Ellie Diagnostics to Kentucky and thank the company’s leaders for creating quality job opportunities for residents in the Louisville area,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. “Companies continue to recognize the many advantages of locating in the commonwealth, including our ideal geographic location, strong logistics and distribution presence, talented workforce and low cost of doing business. Congratulations to the Louisville community on landing another great company. I look forward to seeing Ellie Diagnostics grow in our state.”
Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
Ellie Diagnostics provides "comprehensive testing, such as chemistry, hematology, parasitology, coagulation, microbiology, cytology, histopathology, endocrinology and serology," according to a news release Tuesday.
“We are thrilled to expand our operations in the great city of Louisville,” Mark DeCourcy, founder and CEO of Ellie Diagnostics, said in a news release. “Our new advanced laboratory will deliver even faster turnaround times on precision lab results and further improve the diagnostics experience for veterinarians across the U.S.”
Work on the project is scheduled to be complete within the next few months.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.