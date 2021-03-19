LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day after the death of its founder and CEO Kent Taylor, Louisville-based Texas Roadhouse said Friday that its president, Jerry Morgan, has been promoted to CEO.
Morgan's ascension to the top job had been planned as part of the company's succession plan, Texas Roadhouse said in a news release. He is a 23-year veteran of the company.
Taylor, 65, died Thursday. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.
“While you never expect the loss of such a visionary as Kent, our succession plan, which Kent led, gives us great confidence. Jerry’s operational background and 20-plus years of Texas Roadhouse experience will be key in helping the Company and Roadies move forward after such a tragic loss,” said Greg Moore, a member of the company's board of directors, in a news release.
Morgan has more than 35 years of restaurant management experience with Texas Roadhouse, Bennigan’s and Burger King, according to the company.
Morgan started his Texas Roadhouse career in 1997 as managing partner of the company’s first restaurant in Texas, the company said. Morgan was then promoted to market partner in 2001, regional market partner in 2015 and president in 2020.