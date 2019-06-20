LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Purrfect Day Cafe is celebrating a huge milestone his month.
More than 1,000 cats have been adopted at the location billed as Louisville's first pet cafe.
The Cafe and the Kentucky Humane Society teamed up and only had a goal of adopting 300 cats for the year. They surpassed that as a family adopted the 1000th cat earlier this month.
"We actually showed up on a Saturday afternoon kind of just to play with cats," said Kennedy Walls, who adopted the 1,000th cat. "We really had no intention of adopting because we already have a lot of other pets, but we really liked Joey."
The Cafe opened on International Cat Day on Aug. 18 of last year.
