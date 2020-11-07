LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Planning on celebrating Thanksgiving dinner but don't know your spatula from your turkey fryer? The University Club Louisville has you covered.
The club has announced a complete Thanksgiving meal carry-out menu that is now available for preorder.
Membership to the club is not required to place an order, and several meal options and combinations can be cooked and ready to go.
"Order portions and prices can be adjusted based on your guest count," the club said in a news release. "So if you need to order for two or 20, no problem! Guests can choose a combination of entrees, sides, salads and desserts. University Club Louisville is offering everything from its classic Prime Rib, to Over Roasted Turkey, Holiday Ham, Roasted Pork Roast, Fire Grilled Tenderloin and Bourbon Salmon."
For a menu, CLICK HERE. To place an order, call Nicole at 502-852-5211 or email her catering@louisville.edu. Orders must be received by Nov. 19 and will be ready for pickup at Nov. 25 at the University Club Louisville. Full heating instructions will be provided.
Located on the northern side of U of L's Belknap Campus, The University Club is a dining and entertainment venue for members, which include U of L faculty, staff, alumni and friends.
