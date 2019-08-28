LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Wine Rack, located on Frankfort Avenue, is going digital, as the business is launching a new online store.
According to a news release, customers will be able to purchase wine and beer online.
"This is a paradigm changer for us, and what makes the addition of an online shop so exciting is the result of a 2017 Kentucky state law amendment which allows alcoholic beverages to be delivered legally in-state, to wet counties, by local retailers," said The Wine Rack owner and sommelier John Johnson, in a released statement.
The Wine Rack is marketing its online shop to both local residents as well as out of town patrons. The business is also expected to expand its inventory in the coming months.
A delivery fee of $5 will be charged to customers who order items to be delivered within five miles of the shop. A $10 fee will be charged for deliveries made more than five miles from the store.
Customers are required to spend a minimum of $30. Deliveries are expected to be made within 48 hours of an order being received. Customers can also choose to make in-store pickups at no charge.
Shoppers must be at least 21 years old. Someone 21 years old or older must be present when deliveries are made.
For more information about deliveries, customers can email info@wineshoplouisville.com or call 502-721-9148. Customers can also visit the store's website.
The Wine Rack is located at 2632 Frankfort Avenue in the Crescent Hill neighborhood.
