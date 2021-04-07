LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Stopping for gas or a drink can also include a job interview.
Thorntons is hiring and looking for 350 team members across the county.
To get workers, it's doing open interviews every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. from now through Aug. 25. Just step into any local Thorntons store during that time for an on-the-spot interview.
Jobs available in our area include guest service representative, clean team member, food service manager, store manager and general manager.
There are seasonal, part-time and full-time jobs available.
Applicants must be at least 20 years old.
