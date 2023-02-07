LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The town of Clarksville is offering $6 million to buy the old Colgate property.
A resolution passed at a town council meeting on Tuesday. The resolution gives the current owners of the property 30 days to accept or reject the offer.
If the offer is rejected, the town could move forward with eminent domain proceedings.
Last year, Clarksville officials announced plans to condemn the property, a proceeding contested by the owners.
Before becoming the Colgate-Palmolive plant, it was the site of Indiana's first state prison in 1847 and became a state reformatory 50 years later. It was acquired by Colgate in 1924 and is also on the National Register of Historic Places. The famous clock on the building, built in 1906, was moved from Jersey City to Clarksville for the grand opening.
The building has been unoccupied since Colgate-Palmolive relocated the plant in 2008. It was purchased in 2011 by Boston Development Group before being transferred to Clark's Landing in 2014, officials said. Clark's Landing is owned by the same group as Boston Development.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.