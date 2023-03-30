LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Toyota Boshoka (TBA) plans to build a $225 million facility in Hopkinsville.
In a news release Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's office said the 365,400-square-foot structure will be built on 49 acres in Christian County. It will be the first TBA plant in the world considered a "Smart Plant," which means it will utilize "advanced robotics, planning and automation streamline processes, reduce waste and enhance productivity to maximize efficiency and operations," Beshear's office said.
"Kentucky’s manufacturing industry has seen incredible growth and momentum recently, and that isn’t stopping anytime soon," Beshear said in a news release Thursday. "We continue to see quality companies choose the commonwealth to expand their business and invest in our communities, and that speaks to our resources and talented workforce. Toyota Boshoku has played a major role in our state’s manufacturing sector for years, and I am thrilled to see them add another facility here in Kentucky. I want to thank the company’s leadership for continuing to believe in the commonwealth and look forward to the success of their newest plant."
The news came on the same day that Kentucky lawmakers announced Microvast Holdings Inc.'s plans to build a $500 million plant in Hopkinsville that will employ 562 people and manufacture separators, a component of lithium-ion batteries.
“Hopkinsville is honored to celebrate a significant industrial announcement and foreign direct investment as Toyoda Boshoku plans a $225 million capital investment creating over 157 awesome jobs,” Hopkinsville Mayor James Knight said in a news release Thursday. “We are thrilled they found the perfect location in Hopkinsville’s South Park and are becoming a part of our corporate family in Southwestern Kentucky!”
TBA plans to create 157 "quality" jobs for Kentuckians at the plant, which is scheduled to open in August 2024.
"Our company’s history in Kentucky started 35 years ago," Hidenori Ozaki, president and CEO at TBA, said in a news release Thursday. "Since that time, we have grown our presence in the state, including bringing our America’s region corporate headquarters to Erlanger 15 years ago. We believe Christian County and the city of Hopkinsville are the ideal location for our next Kentucky site. We appreciate the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Christian County and Hopkinsville for their ongoing support of manufacturing in the state. We are excited to continue strengthening our relationship with the Commonwealth of Kentucky through the launch of this new facility."
