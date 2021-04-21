LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Toyota has teamed up with Kentucky colleges to create more engineers.
The company announced a $1.7 million investment to increase opportunities for underrepresented students and help them earn engineering degrees. The program will provide full-tuition scholarships to female and minority students, along with needed resources to earn a degree from the University of Kentucky or University of Louisville.
Starting this fall, 35 students over a five-year period will be chosen for the scholarships.
They'll also participate in a paid co-op at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky in Georgetown.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.