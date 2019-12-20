LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN) -- Travelers said in a survey that American Airlines and British Airways are among the worst airlines for long-haul flights.
Respondents to the survey by Which? Travel rated American the worst long-haul airline, with a score of 48%. Travelers criticized British for the quality of its food and drink, comfort of its seat and value for money of its short- and long-haul flights.
The consumer watchdog surveyed more than 6,500 travelers.
Rory Boland, Which? Travel editor, said that the good news for consumers is that they have lots of choices when it comes to air travel.
"Year after year the same culprits continue to sink to new lows,” Boland said, “yet for many of us, there is a choice. You don't have to keep booking with an airline that has let you down -- or one that you loved for years but has slipped in quality.”
American Airlines told CNN that it was “disappointed” -- though it took a dig at Which? by pointing out that the scores for the airline were “based on the experiences of 53 customers.”
The airline said it takes consumer feedback seriously and recognizes that there is “always room for improvement.”
British Airways got a score of 55% for both short-haul and long-haul flights, coming in third from the bottom and second from the bottom.
But the airline questioned the accuracy of the UK-based organization's report.
"Our own data shows customer satisfaction scores have increased, and continue to increase, as we deliver our £6.5 billion ($8.4 billion) investment for customers on new aircraft, new food, new lounges and new technology," British Airways said in a statement.
Ryanair was the worst rated short-haul airline, scoring just 44%, with Vueling Airlines (54%) and Wizz Air (56%) faring little better.
At the other end of the scale in the short-haul category, Jet2 won plaudits for offering great service at affordable prices.
For long haul flights, Singapore Airlines did best, while Emirates and Virgin Atlantic also scored well.
