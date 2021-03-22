Airport travelers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.5 million people at U.S. airports this past Sunday, the most since March 15, 2020. 

According to a tweet from TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, the agency screened 1,543,115 people on March 21. Sunday was also the 11th consecutive day with over 1 million people passing through security.

That's good news for the airline industry, even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to advise against air travel.

Airport passengers must wear a mask or face covering on U.S. flights and inside airport terminals.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.