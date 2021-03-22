LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.5 million people at U.S. airports this past Sunday, the most since March 15, 2020.
According to a tweet from TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, the agency screened 1,543,115 people on March 21. Sunday was also the 11th consecutive day with over 1 million people passing through security.
JUST IN: @TSA screened 1,543,115 people yesterday, Sunday, March 21. The last time checkpoint throughput topped 1.5 million was March 15, 2020--just more than a year ago. Yesterday was also the 11th consecutive day with checkpoint volume exceeding 1 million.— Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) March 22, 2021
That's good news for the airline industry, even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to advise against air travel.
Airport passengers must wear a mask or face covering on U.S. flights and inside airport terminals.
