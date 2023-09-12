LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- United Autoworkers Union President Shawn Fain told colleagues Tuesday that the union is likely to target only a few plants at the Detroit Three automakers for a potential strike, rather than to order a complete work stoppage at all the companies' plants.
The targeted strike plan would come to fruition only if the union decides a strike is necessary against any of Ford, General Motors or Stellantis, Fain said.
The union's contracts representing about 150,000 workers at the three companies run through 11:59 pm on Thursday.
Fain described the strike plan during a virtual meeting of union leaders, according to a source who heard his remarks.
A UAW spokesman declined to comment, saying Fain would provide an update during a planned livestream on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Striking one or two plants at each automaker would allow the union to escalate the work stoppage to more sites if needed to ratchet up the pressure on the companies, Fain said during the call.
During the call, Fain did not reveal which of the automakers' plants could be targeted, the source said.
The Detroit Free-Press earlier reported the targeted strike plan Tuesday evening.
Louisville is home to about 12,000 hourly Ford workers between its two plants.
The larger of the two -- Kentucky Truck Plant -- is a significant profit-maker for Ford because it produces F-Series Super Duty pickups whose price tags often top $100,000.
The main product at Louisville Assembly Plant -- the Escape SUV -- has been declining in sales and as a share of Ford's lineup for years.
UAW leaders are insisting on a commitment to a new or updated product at Louisville Assembly as part of the contract talks.