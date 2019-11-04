LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- United Auto Workers at Louisville's two Ford Motor Company plants vote next week on a proposed contract. Union members across the country started voting Monday and that voting runs through Nov. 15.
Last Friday, the National UAW council voted to send the proposed deal to the company's 55,000 workers for a ratification vote. The four-year deal includes wage increases and more than $6 billion in investments at 19 plants including a $1 billion investment at the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville.
The contract calls for 4 percent lump-sum payments in the first and third years of the contract, and 3 percent wage increases in the second and fourth years, according to a summary posted by the union. Workers would see no reduction in health care benefits and won't pay more for their coverage. New hires will reach the top pay scale sooner.
Workers would get ratification bonuses of $9,000 - less than the $11,000 bonuses that workers at General Motors won last month, but they didn't endure a lengthy strike like their counterparts at GM.
The engine plant in Romeo, Michigan, will close but many workers will be able to get buyouts or transfer to other jobs. The UAW said it got a moratorium on other plant closures for the life of the contract.
If Ford workers ratify the contract, the union will begin bargaining with Fiat Chrysler.
