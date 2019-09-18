LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a new way to keep tabs on your Uber.
The ride-sharing company just launched a new safety feature available to users called RideCheck.
Anyone with the app can now use the feature. The technology can detect if a crash happens or if a trip is going too far off course.
A notification will be sent to both the rider and driver to make sure everything is okay.
If something is wrong, riders can use the emergency button or the issue can be reported to Uber's Safety Line.
The company says it's been piloting and refining the RideCheck tool for the past year.
Uber says it plans to expand the RideCheck safety tool into other countries. The technology will evolve, and Uber says it will add additional scenarios to RideCheck.
