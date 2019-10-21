LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky has announced a partnership to build a first-of-its-kind global gaming and esports program.
The school is working with the global esports company Gen.G, a company that has been a leader in working to diversify esports. It also launched the first all-female Fortnite team.
The innovative partnership will explore the opportunities associated with esports and some of the traditional challenges associated with gaming.
The collaboration is being jointly led by two UK offices: Student and Academic Life and Information Technology Services.
Starting later this year, the university will host a speaker series as part of the new program. And it's also considering adding a gaming-focused certificate program.
