LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health took time out Wednesday to thank its many volunteers.
April is National Volunteer Month, and UofL Health celebrated by spotlighting one of its newest volunteers, Bruce Holzman, a retiree who spends his time at UofL Hospital in the emergency department assisting patients and staff.
"You see a lot of things going on in the emergency department," Holzman said. "And what I have found out is that, really, what looked to be very little things like bringing a blanket to a patient, bringing a coffee to a family member, makes a huge difference in where they are at this particular time."
UofL Health said it has roughly 100 volunteers throughout its system, but it said there's always a need for more.
To apply, click here.
