LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is looking to hire more than 600 people throughout its network.
The health care company is recruiting for all hospital positions, including nurses, respiratory therapists and surgical techs.
A hiring fair is being held all day Wednesday, and potential applicants can talk to people within specific departments and begin the application process.
The health care company hopes benefits such as free tuition to the University of Louisville for employees and their family members will attract new applicants.
"If you go to school and you work real hard to graduate, I don't know where else you'd want to work," said Mark Spivak, director of the emergency department for Jewish Hospital. "It feels like when I graduated I couldn't wait to prove myself. So I think that all the places are great, but in terms of where I want to spend my career, I want to keep testing myself. So UofL Health — cutting edge for everything we do."
The hiring fair is at the UofL ShelbyHurst Campus at 9001 Shelbyville Road in the conference center from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
UofL Health said it plans to start interviews this week for those who apply.
