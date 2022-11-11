LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS' new airplane hangar is about a year away from being finished but it's already taking shape.
The hangar is so big it can be seen from the Watterson Expressway. UPS officials said it will help house the company's fleet of massive 747 freighters. Construction on the hangar is set to wrap up in late 2023.
The state also recently announced economic incentives for $330 million to build two new UPS Healthcare distribution centers.
The company said the two new centers will create more than 400 new jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties.
More information is set to be released Monday during an event with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and other state leaders.
