LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a sweet match made in shipping heaven.
On Wednesday, the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana received a $25,000 grant from UPS.
Thanks to the grant, Girl Scouts officials say they will be able to expand the Zones of Hope Program that launched in 2017. The initiative provides leadership experience to girls in at-risk zip codes.
"It will help them be better problem solvers and leaders. I think everyone would agree that in this world, that is something that everyone can agree we need more of is more problem solvers and leaders," said Mynique McDonnell, the human resources manager at UPS.
UPS has given the Girl Scouts four grants since 2006.
An expansion in Louisville this fall will add an additional 50 girls.
