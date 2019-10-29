LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for a job? UPS is hiring nearly 100,000 seasonal employees for its peak season.
The hiring will happen during the "Brown Friday" hiring blitz UPS is holding nationwide on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. In a release, company officials say more than 185 job fairs are being held across the country. As many as 50,000 workers could be hired for full and part-time seasonal jobs as package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers.
In Louisville, 2,600 people will be hired at Worldport and other facilities with starting pay at $14 an hour and bonuses of up to $150 a week.
Those interested in a seasonal job can apply online at UPSjobs.com.
UPS says over the last three years, 35 percent of the people UPS hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position, when the holidays were over.
