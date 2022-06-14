LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS agreed to a contract extension with its pilots union.
All 3,314 flight crewmembers would get a raise and a pension boost. The union still has to review the contract and vote on it, so the extension won't be in place until at least Aug. 3.
Then, it'll take effect when the current contract ends on Sept. 1, 2023 and run for two years.
"Over the next month we will present this tentative agreement for a two-year contract extension to our crewmembers with an unqualified recommendation for ratification,” IPA President Captain Robert Travis said in a news release "This tentative agreement is unanimously approved and endorsed by the six-pilot IPA Executive Board."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.