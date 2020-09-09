LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas is just around the corner, and UPS says it plans to hire 3,600 seasonal workers in the Louisville area to get ready for the holiday rush.
According to a news release, the move is part of a larger effort to hire 100,000 seasonal workers across the country.
Hiring has already begun. Starting pay is $14.50 an hour, with bonuses of up to $150 a week.
Open positions include package handlers, driver helpers, tractor trailer drivers and personal vehicle delivery drivers.
UPS says more than one-third of the seasonal workers hired over the past three years have moved into permanent positions at UPS. The company has also extended the deadline to enroll in the UPS Metro College program for this semester to Oct. 7, meaning that current University of Louisville and Jefferson Community and Technical College students can get this semester's education paid for if they are employed at the company.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.