LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS is opening a warehouse in a building near UPS Worldport in Louisville.
The building on New Cut Road near UPS Worldport measures 450,000 square feet, and will be used as a warehouse for the company's healthcare customers.
It's part of the company's major upgrades to its healthcare-dedicated warehouse and distribution network.
"Healthcare is a very large part of our supply chain solutions division," said UPS spokesman Jim Mayer. "Here in Louisville alone, we have two million square feet dedicated just to healthcare customers who do things like distribute insulin pumps and distribute pharmaceuticals."
Key features in the new facility will include climate controls, and coolers and freezers for products requiring strict temperature environments, as well as secure areas for high-value pharmaceuticals.
Up to 200 people could work in the new facility in Louisville by early next year.
