LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The novel coronavirus isn't stopping people from celebrating their mothers.
UPS is helping to deliver boxes full of flowers headed to moms across the country.
The shipping giant is looking at a 19 percent jump in daily volume leading up to Sunday. More than 300,000 boxes of flowers from South America will go through Worldport in Louisville.
"Direct from those flower farms in South America -- they're gonna pull those flowers from the farm," said Michelle Polk, a UPS spokeswoman. "They're gonna pick that. They're gonna individually box those, and those are gonna go straight within 24 to 48 hours, to your mom."
UPS added 65 extra flights to handle the extra shipments.
And it's not too late. UPS says if customers use Next Day Air shipping on Friday, their gifts will get to mothers on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.