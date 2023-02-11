LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Vegan restaurant in the Highlands is moving to Logan Street Market.
V-Grits opened in the fall of 2018 at the corner on Barret Avenue offering southern comfort vegan food. The concept was originally started as a food truck in 2014.
The restaurant's final day at its Barret Avenue location is planned for Feb. 26.
"It’s apparent most small businesses are struggling right now, as so many restaurants and bars have shut down entirely in the last few months," said owner Kristina Addington. "Closing the business was a serious consideration for us too. Sales are down in the restaurant industry and the cost of everything we purchase has gone up."
V-Grits plans to open in March inside of Logan Street Market.
The restaurant is known for its hot chicken sandwich, crunch-wrap and macaroni and cheese.
Addington, who won the Food Network competition Cutthroat Kitchen in 2014, said moving V-Grits to Logan Street Market will allow her business to continue serving comfort food to its long-term customer base and gain new customers interested in trying vegan food.
"We have always wanted to bridge the gap between Louisville’s typical comfort fare like hot browns and BBQ, to vegan options that are better for the planet, our health, and the animals, all while giving us a sentimental comfort food satisfaction we seek out with our taste buds," Addington said.
Chimera Brewing Company, which operated inside of the same location on Barret Avenue, will end its operations on Feb. 26. Before it closes, Chimera will offer all pints of beer and growlers at a discounted price.
“The mission and passion behind Chimera was not only providing incredible craft beer, but also donating a portion of every sale to local nonprofits supporting racial equity, foster care, food justice, animal rights, and more. We’re sad to see that end,” said Jeff Hennis.
The space on Barret Avenue was previously occupied by Monkey Wrench.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.