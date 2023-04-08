LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Logan Street Market has a new food option that might be familiar to some.
V-Grits held it's official grand opening on Saturday inside the market on Logan Street. The vegan restaurant was previously located on Barret Avenue, but closed in February.
The restaurant is known for its hot chicken sandwich, crunch-wrap and macaroni and cheese. The concept was originally started as a food truck in 2014.
While the restaurant is at 10% of its previous size, it isn't keeping customers away.
"It was really a warm welcome here," said Kristina Addington, owner of V-Grits. "We've got some new customers, our old customers followed us right over here and it's really been wonderful so far."
V-Grits is open six days a week and closed on Sundays.
