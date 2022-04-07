LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It may be hard to look beyond several boarded-up shotgun houses on 18th Street in the Russell neighborhood, but the once vacant and abandoned properties in west Louisville are getting another chance at life.
“There’s a number of vacant and abandoned buildings now,” said President and CEO of OneWest, Evon Smith. She said the nonprofit has worked out a plan to repair and redevelop the homes into something more tasteful.
“What we’re trying to do is actually bring investments back into the west end,” said Smith.
Members recently signed off on a plan to turn a two-unit, 2,700-square-foot commercial property into a place for new and up and coming local restaurants, like a culinary incubator.
“Those chefs will have an opportunity to locate in their first retail experience, which is going to be the first two restaurants that we are going to make available,” said Smith.
OneWest raised $10 million in capital for projects all throughout the west end, with the two restaurants being the start of a multitude of projects.
“Some of the properties that we’re revitalizing will be sold to small business owners,” said Smith. “Some projects we will retain ownership and we will have mixed-use — in some cases, we will have affordable housing.”
Russell is a predominately Black neighborhood, and the poverty and disinvestments are no kept secret, but all things considered, OneWest’s commitment to "increase economic prosperity" is within this community's reach.
“It’s really not about the buildings for us, as much as it is about the people,” said Smith, adding that the construction for the incubator project will be complete in June.
According to the nonprofit's website, the goal is to raise $50 million to “elevate the entire city through commercial development growth in west Louisville."
If you’d like to donate to OneWest, click here.
