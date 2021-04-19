LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An old grocery store in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood is getting a major overhaul.
Dumpsters are out in front of the empty Save-A-Lot on South Shelby Street, and crews have been hauling out debris.
It's going to become the new home of Louisville Vegan Jerky.
The company is moving its headquarters there, along with its production and distribution.
The extra space will allow the company to expand operations and eventually hire more workers.
