LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Step right up: The Vernardos Circus is back on Louisville's waterfront.
The circus began setting up its big top Tuesday morning near the base of the Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park.
STEP RIGHT UP: The Venardos Circus opens up the big top at Waterfront Park in Louisville tomorrow! @WDRBNews @wfpark 🎪 #Circus pic.twitter.com/TQ7yCki1x5— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) October 18, 2022
This is the third year the circus has made a stop in Louisville, and those involved said it's a mix of Broadway performances and circus life, minus the animals.
There will be several performances that start Wednesday night.
"There are only 15 people that do everything, and that is everything," said Edge, one of the circus' pre-show artists. "That's get all the trucks here. That is get everything set up. ... everything you see and experience when you come to the Vernardos Circus is done with a team of about 15 people on-site."
Tickets for the shows can be purchased online or at the show itself.
