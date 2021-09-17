LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Vietnamese restaurant on Bardstown Road is holding its grand opening Saturday.
Paris Banh Mi, located on Bardstown Road across the street from Mid City Mall, is in the building that previously housed La Bamba.
The bakery serves Vietnamese sandwiches along with a full menu of coffee, milk tea and slush. There's also ice cream.
Everything is 25% off Saturday during its grand opening.
La Bamba, known for "burritos as big as your head," is now located in the back of the building.
