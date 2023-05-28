LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Vietnamese restaurant has opened in Bullitt County.
Paris Banh Mi held a soft opening in Mt. Washington on Sunday. The bakery serves Vietnamese sandwiches along with a full menu of coffee and bubble tea.
Paris Banh Mi's second location in the Louisville area is located at 321 Eastbrooke Parkway. To order online, click here.
Paris Banh Mi opened its original location on Bardstown Road in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood in September 2021.
For more information, click here.
Related Stories:
- Louisville Vietnamese restaurant opening new location in Bullitt County
- Vietnamese restaurant on Bardstown Road holding grand opening Saturday
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.