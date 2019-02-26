(FOX NEWS) -- Soon you will be able to crack open that magically delicious taste.
Smartmouth Brewing Company announced it will be releasing an IPA made with marshmallows Saturday. The beer will be on tap and in cans and available in its Norfolk, Va., tasting room.
NEW BEER RELEASE ———————————————— This Saturday (3/2) is the release of Saturday Morning, our newest IPA with marshmallows. Brewed with house toasted marshmallows and cereal marshmallows in the mash, hopped with Galaxy and Calypso, and dry hopped a whole lot more. This IPA is sure to set you back with nostalgia, on the couch, turning on the best cartoons for a Saturday morning. ———————————————— Available on draft at both locations, and in 16oz cans for a LIMITED time in Norfolk. 4pk limit TBD. ———————————————— On top of this amazing release, we have a whole slew of fun planned at the Norfolk location. Smartmouth and StarFire present Saturday Morning All Day: 2-6pm - Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament & Retro games from @buttonslashers | Local Heroes Comic Sale | Tower of Games Board Games 6pm - Cosplay Contest - Dress up as your favorite Saturday Morning Cartoon character or favorite Super Hero. (Points for being stylish) 6:15pm - Nerd Night Trivia - with prizes 7:30-9:30pm - Music by Baby Josy of LADADA featuring Flamenco Extraordinaire Tom Slay We’ll also have Vinnie’s Pizza food truck all day slinging amazing pies, so come out for an amazing day of nostalgic fun. ———————————————— 🥣🥣🥣🥣🥣🥣🥣🥣🥣🥣🥣 ———————————————— *** WE ONLY DISTRIBUTE IN THE STATE OF VA AND DO NOT SHIP BEER *** ———————————————————————————@buttonslashers @starfirefestival @localheroescomics @towerofgames @ladadaband @vinnysonwheels . . . . . . . . . #craftbeer #instabeer #beerstagram #beersofinstagram #drinklocal #eatlocal #nostalgia #cereal #magicallyridiculous #smartmouthbeer #hashtag #craftbeerporn #beer #757 #smartbeerstupidgood
The beer was brewed to taste like the marshmallows found in Lucky Charms cereal.
“Designed to remind you of your childhood when you used to sort through bowls of your favorite breakfast cereal to separate the marshmallows from the cereal,” a description of the beer read. “Whether you ate them first or saved them for last, we’ve got you covered with our latest beer.”
The beer titled Saturday Morning All Day is 6.6 percent alcohol by volume and was brewed with toasted marshmallows and dehydrated marshmallow bits, according to Smartmouth Brewing.
The brewing company made it clear that Saturday Morning All Day is a “limited release beer” and will only be available Saturday beginning at noon.
