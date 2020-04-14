LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walmart is expanding its pickup hours during the pandemic for senior citizens and first reponders.
In a release, the retailer announced they will begin to allow the most at-risk customers to pick up groceries beginning at 7 a.m. at select locations. At least 2,400 stores will be included.
Each day, the 7-8 a.m. hour will be reserved for customers over the age of 60, as well as first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those customers will be able to conveniently and safely pickup their Walmart order curbside and contact-free. Customers can just open their trunk and groceries will be placed inside. There is no need to sign for the order.
Customers will see a new prompt on when ordering groceries for pick up. Those who qualify need to select "At Risk Only," which allows those who are eligible to opt in. All other pickup times are open for their use as well.
