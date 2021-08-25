LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walmart is looking for more than 60 CDL-A truck drivers in the Seymour area.
The company is holding a hiring event Tuesday, Aug. 31, with potential on-the-spot job offers. It's also looking for five diesel truck and trailer maintenance technicians.
Tech pay starts at $23.50 an hour, and CDL-A drivers can earn an average of $87,000 a year with the potential to get up to $8,000 in sign-on bonuses.
Drivers must have at least 30 months of full-time experience with no serious traffic violations in the last four years, the company said in a news release.
Applicants must register ahead of the job event. For more information and to register, click here.
