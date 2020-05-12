LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walmart said it will pay U.S. hourly employees another round of cash bonuses during the pandemic.
Full-time employees will get $300, while part-time and temporary workers will receive $150, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer said.
The company said the bonus, which will go to hourly employees in stores, clubs, supply chain, offices, drivers and assistant managers in stores and clubs, will cost more than $390 million. That’s in addition to the $550 million the company already has paid in bonuses this year.
John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., said the company’s employees continue to do “remarkable work, and it’s important we reward and appreciate them.
“All across the country, they’re providing Americans with the food, medicine and supplies they need, while going above and beyond the normal scope of their jobs – diligently sanitizing their facilities, making customers and members feel safe and welcome, and handling difficult situations with professionalism and grace,” he said.
To qualify for the new bonus, employees must be with the company as of June 5. They will receive the payout on June 25.
