LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Highlands area restaurant permanently shut its doors over the weekend.
Ward 426 closed Sunday.
The restaurant at the corner of Baxter Avenue and Lexington Road opened in 2014. It was a partnership between Louisville chef Dean Corbett and his longtime friend, Shawn Ward.
Corbett passed away in Oct. 2018.
The restaurant posted to Facebook about its closing, and thanked customers for the last five years of support:
"Today we have decided to close our doors for good. It has been an incredible few years. We are very happy to have had the opportunity to present you all with creative plates, drinks, and friendly staff. We sincerely thank you all for your support over the years!"
It's not clear why the current owners decided to shut the restaurant down.
