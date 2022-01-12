LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Effective tonight, DISH Network removes WDRB FOX, WBKI CW, and MY58 TV from the channel lineup satellite service in Louisville. DISH subscribers can no longer receive and watch NFL on FOX games, Nascar on FOX, FOX Prime shows like Masked Singer, 911 and Call Me Kat (FOX Thursday night comedy set in Louisville), plus Louisville’s #1 local news operation WDRB NEWS. Subscribers can also no longer view CW Prime shows like Superman & Lois, Texas Walker, plus WBKI Happy Hour Comedies including Young Sheldon, Big Bang Theory, Modern Family, as well as other daytime shows like Judge Judy, Dr. Phil and Family Feud.
This latest local channel drop by DISH now makes four Louisville channels in total missing from the satellite lineup. It is due to an impasse on a new retransmission consent agreement with Block Communications, Inc that would give DISH the right to carry the broadcast channels.
“We have negotiated in good faith with DISH to come to a fair-market agreement,” said Dale R. Woods, VP of BCI Broadcasting. “We even offered DISH eight extensions just in this past month to keep our stations available to subscribers and get a deal done.”
What can subscribers do to recover the missing Louisville local channels? Immediately, install a TV antenna for free TV service, switch subscription service to Spectrum Cable, or download the WDRB NOW news App for Roku, Apple TV & Amazon Fire to watch WDRB NEWS streaming live. Subscribers can also call DISH NETWORK to request that WDRB FOX, WBKI CW & MY58 return to the channel lineup.
1. Why are WDRB and WBKI no longer carried on the DISH NETWORK system?
Block Communications, Inc, parent company of WDRB and WBKI, has always been able to negotiate a fair agreement with its distributors, and has a very good history of not being removed from a cable or satellite system. While Block has been negotiating in good faith, DISH refuses to recognize the value of our programming. In addition, DISH refuses to carry our multicast channels, for FREE! Allowing DISH to continue to deprive their viewers of these services is not a good option for the viewers or the station.
2. Won’t DISH NETWORK simply make Network programming available from another station?
No. There are FCC rules in place to protect local broadcasters from this unfair practice.
3. Does this have anything to do with any other stations being off of DISH NETWORK in Louisville?
No, broadcasters do not negotiate deals together and are entirely independent of one another. However, as a DISH subscriber you are now paying for, but not receiving multiple local channels at this time.
4. If DISH NETWORK agrees to WDRB and WBKI's fees won't they simply raise my monthly bill?
Block has no control over any video provider's rates or any decision to raise rates. DISH is already charging subscribers for the local channels each month. The average consumer pays a large sum of money to DISH every month to see their favorite channels. Fees paid to cable and satellite channels with fewer viewers are far greater each month. In fact, SNL Kagan estimates that in recent years total broadcast retransmission consent fees were less than the programming fees paid to regional sports networks and reached only a small percent of the programming fees paid to basic cable and regional sports networks combined.
Visit http://www.tvfreedom.org for more information about the cost of cable/satellite programming.
5. What are my options for getting WDRB and WBKI programming?
Other providers, including some streaming services will continue to carry WDRB and WBKI without interruption. Alternatively, you may use an antenna and receive WDRB and WBKI over the air free of charge.
6. How do I get in touch with someone at DISH NETWORK if I wish to express my views?
You can call DISH NETWORK customer service center 1-800-333-3474 and demand that either WDRB/WBKI be returned or that you receive a rebate for the missing programming.
7. Do I need to call WDRB/WBKI again after contacting DISH NETWORK?
No. While we appreciate your input, and welcome your comments at it is not necessary to contact us after you have contacted DISH. Just make sure your voice is heard at DISH.
8. This is about you making money isn’t it?
Finances will always be important. But that is not the only issue. WDRB and WBKI’s primary signals, our award winning local news and weather, syndicated shows, and FOX and CW programming, plus The NFL on FOX are broadcast for the enjoyment of DISH subscribers and at the expense of WDRB and WBKI.
Our fees for this content have risen, and will continue to rise, at a far greater pace than the minimal increase we seek. No business remains solvent without addressing their increased costs of doing that business. This is basic economics. We are fighting to receive fair compensation in both fees and carriage of Block’s digital signals. We hope you understand our position.
Call the WDRB Hotline at 502-585-0834 for more virtual info on restoring your Louisville local channels on the DISH NETWORK.