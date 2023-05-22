LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB News has hired award-winning and Emmy-nominated sports journalist Tyler Greever as its new sports director.
Greever comes to lead WDRB's sports department after covering teams and events in Louisville and southern Indiana for three years. With such a vibrant community and active sports scene, he has determined that this is where he wants to stay.
"This city is now home to me, and I firmly believe it is one of the best sports markets in the country," Greever said. "To get a chance to lead coverage of it with the veteran sports team and newsroom that WDRB has put together is a destination type of opportunity."
During his tenure in Louisville, the Virginia native has made his presence known in this diverse athletics scene with engaging passion, work ethic and versatility. His wide range of coverage earned him a 2021 Ohio Valley Emmy nomination for Sports Talent, the 2020 Kentucky Broadcasters Association's Sportscaster of the Year award and the 2020 Kentucky News Photographer Association's Sports Photographer of the Year honor.
"Louisville deserves nothing less than the absolute best sports coverage," Greever said. "I understand the responsibility that comes with that and fully embrace it. I will keep aiming for our team to provide the most comprehensive sports coverage, but also be looking to create new ideas that take it to a new level. I look forward to leading like I know I am capable of leading."
The University of Missouri alumnus came to Kentucky after working as a sports journalist in Missouri, Mississippi and Kansas. He has covered four Kentucky Derbies, the Final Four, several NCAA Tournaments, conference championship games and tournaments, the World Series and AFC Championship Game.
