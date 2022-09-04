LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District.
As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events.
The Black Bourbon Society, which has more than 30,000 members nationwide, advocates for diversity and inclusion in the spirits industry.
The group also toured other distilleries and had education whiskey sessions.
This is the event's fifth year, but the first time it was held in Louisville, according to organizers.
"It feels like we're home here in Louisville. We used to do this in New Orleans, and then of course we were behind our computer screens virtually for two years," Black Bourbon Society Founder and CEO Samara B. Davis said. "So to be back in person, to be back in the the home, the epicenter of bourbon — it just feels like we should've always been here."
Organizers plan to bring the event back to Louisville next year.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.