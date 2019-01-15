LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- White Castle is accepting reservations for its 28th annual Valentine's Day dinner.
The fast food chain expects 30,000 people to dine in locations across the country from 4-9 p.m. Feb. 14.
“Valentine’s Day has become a longstanding tradition that is very special to many of our customers and team members across the country,” Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle, said in a news release. “Many Cravers have shared stories with us about meeting the loves of their lives, or forming lifelong friendships at our restaurants, so we look forward to hosting this special event every year to help our fans build even more memorable moments.”
To find a list of participating locations, click here. And to book your reservation, click here.
