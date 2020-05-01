LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Whole Foods is now requiring customers to wear masks, and if you don't have one, the store has your covered.
Within the next few days, Whole Foods will give out free, disposable masks to customers at its stores nationwide.
It's another step Whole Foods is taking to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The store has enhanced cleaning at all of its locations and has reserved the first hour of grocery pickup for high-risk groups, including anyone 60 or older as well as people with disabilities.
There are more than 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and at least 63,000 deaths.
