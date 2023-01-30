LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular local breakfast and brunch franchise is changing hands.
According to a news release, a Miami-based investment group named PG Growth Opportunities Fund I has purchased Wild Eggs. The deal transfers ownership of the restaurant's 15 locations, as well as future franchising rights to the investor group.
The Wild Eggs corporate office will remain based in Louisville, along with the current leadership team. All restaurant employees will remain in their current roles.
Previously, the restaurant chain was owned by the New Albany-based Patoka Capital investment group.
"It was a pleasure to work with Pakota Capital and Chance Ragains through this process, and we are thrilled to continue growing the culture and success of the Wild Eggs brand," said Jaime Sosa, a representative of PG Growth Opportunities Fund I, in a statement. "We are committed to keeping it a people-first, food-focused brand operating under a culture of ownership and integrity."
The deal was finalized on Jan. 18, according to the release.
