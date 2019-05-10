LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An upscale Mexican restaurant in Nulu is closing.
Wild Rita's announced on Facebook that it will serve its final customer on May 18.
The restaurant on East Market opened five years ago to much fanfare. The new concept restaurant was started by the same company that owns Wild Eggs.
The restaurant on East Market Street offers a menu starring craft margaritas, fire roasted salsa, fresh guacamole and other Mexican favorites with a modern twist.
