LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic caused a lot of Uber and Lyft drivers to park their cars, leaving passengers hanging.
But as more people get vaccinated and transition back to some level or normalcy, officials with Louisville Tourism said the next few months could be better for both drivers and passengers.
Jack Riddle, a part-time driver for both Uber and Lyft, said his business has fluctuated.
"Uber and Lyft are a good opportunity to drive when I want and not when I don't want to," Riddle said. "It definitely has its ups and downs throughout the year."
But last March, the pandemic shut down his side hustle.
"There was never any mandate to stop driving, but many drivers did stop," Riddle said. "I stopped for a number of months. You know, it was about the risks, and also, people were not going anywhere. So there wasn't much business."
With concerns over the coronavirus, lockdowns and fewer people on the move, rideshare drivers across Kentuckiana have been out of commission for most of the past year.
"What we think has happened is ... business essentially dried up and people that were previously doing that as maybe a side hustle are no longer doing that," said Stacey Yates, vice president of marketing and communications for Louisville Tourism.
Now, as the economy slowly reopens, more people are on the move again but finding fewer rideshare options.
"Our hoteliers are telling us that their guests are having trouble with transportation," Yates said.
She said with upcoming conventions, sporting events and Kentucky Derby weekend, there's a growing need for rideshare drivers to return to work.
"There is some business opportunity out there, and ... we really hope to get people back to work," Yates said. "Because that tourism activity is slowly starting to pick up."
Riddle doesn't plan to quit his day job, but he is willing to test the market.
"The wear and tear to do full-time is pretty extreme," he said. "It's great as a side job with flexibility, but I wouldn't want to be tied to it full-time."
Right now, it is also mandatory for both drivers and passengers to wear masks, and Riddle said he'll be doing some extra cleaning.
"I do periodically wipe-down the interior with alcohol wipes," Riddle said. "I do that before the start and the end of the night for sure but then periodically through the nigh. I won't say I do it after every ride, but I do it periodically."
